Arkansas suffers embarrassing road loss at Houston

HOUSTON, TX-Devin Davis scored a career-high 28 points to lead Houston to a commanding 91-65 win over Arkansas on Saturday night.

The Cougars (6-1) built an early 11-0 lead over the Razorbacks (5-2) and never looked back.

Davis was 10 for 14 from the field and 7 for 8 from the free-throw line, adding 10 rebounds and two blocks. Corey Davis Jr. added 17 points for Houston, also a career high.

Houston held Arkansas scoreless for the first six minutes, 41 seconds, and the Razorbacks didn’t score their first field goal until nearly eight minutes into the game.

Arkansas’ Anton Beard hit a deep 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer to cut Houston’s lead to 44-29 at the break.

In the second half, Davis caught fire, and Houston hit clutch shots from 3-point range, finishing the game 10 for 21 from beyond the arc.

Jaylen Barford and Beard led Arkansas with 13 points apiece, and C.J. Jones added 11 points off the bench.

The game between two former Southwest Conference foes was a rematch of last December when Arkansas beat Houston 84-72 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks had previously defeated Houston in eight of their last nine meetings.