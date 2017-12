× 1 dead in DeSoto County gyrocopter crash

HERNANDO, Miss. — One person is dead after an experimental gyrocopter crashed in DeSoto County.

DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office responded to a “grass fire” call at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday evening.

By 6:20 p.m., deputies discovered the crashed gyrocopter in the woods near the 4000 block of Malone Road.

There is no word on what caused the crash. The victim’s name has not been released.

WREG will be working to find out more details about this fatal crash.