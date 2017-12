Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Zookeepers at the Memphis Zoo are now waiting patiently for the results of a recent CT scan on one of their primates.

Benjamin Button was taken in for the scan after his caretakers noticed Spot-nosed Guenon was having nose bleeds and was tilting his head a lot. Thinking something might be wrong, they obtained to have tests done to identify any problems.

Dr. Jennifer Miller gives us an update on Benjamin Button and tells us how the CT scan went.