× Suspect arrested, charged with murder in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The woman accused of shooting a man and leaving him in the doorway of his home to die has been taken into custody.

Victericka Gilchrease was arrested and booked into the Shelby County Jail on Thursday. She’s facing first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault charges in the death of Dana Perkins.

The 45-year-old was killed Monday, November 6, in the 900 block of Kerr Avenue.

While a motive has not been released, authorities confirmed the two were acquainted.

Gilchrease is scheduled to appear in court December 4.