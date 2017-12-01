× Stolen dog reunited with grateful owner

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An East Memphis man was reunited with his pup days after the dog was stolen out of his yard on South Mendenhall.

Cooper — also known as Mr. P to his owner Warner Swett — was returned to Swett after police located two-year-old Yorkie pup Thursday in the 4100 block of Crain in Raleigh.

Swett, who recently survived cancer and a car wreck, told WREG recently that Cooper was his “baby,” and he’d been worried sick.

Swett said he was in his house Monday evening when he saw someone snatch the dog from his yard. The person reportedly told Swett he wouldn’t see the dog for “less than $1,000” and ran off.

Another witness said they’d seen three teenage girls pick up the dog later.

Police issued juvenile summons for three female juveniles on charges of theft.