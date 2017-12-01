× St. Jude Marathon brings in enthusiasm, financial benefit citywide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — St. Jude officials said Friday the annual marathon weekend resulted in a $28 million impact on the local economy.

The impact could be felt at hotels, restaurants and tourist attractions all week.

Kathryn Woodson traveled to Memphis from Madison, Wisconsin Tuesday. She decided to celebrate her 70th birthday by participating in the 5K race.

“My parents always watched the Danny Thomas show when I was little. Watched with them. They always donated to St. Jude. This is my end of 70th-year celebration,” she said. “We went to Elvis Presley’s house. We took the city tour. We did the taste of Memphis tour with barbecue.”

Flying Saucer’s downtown location manager Owen Ray said Saturday would also bring in the most business of any day this year, other than New Year’s Eve.

They’ll use barriers to shut down part of Peabody in front of the restaurant.

“We have a big tent that’s heated with a deejay. Last year we had 3,000 people show up,” Ray said.

He also expected SEC and Tigers football to help boost business.

Leaving everyone to cheer for something in Memphis.