Sounds of the Season: IRIS Orchestra

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It is the most wonderful time of the year and it's time to start celebrating the sounds of the season.

This weekend Germantown's IRIS Orchestra has a busy one with a couple of different events.

On December 2, the group will be hosting a Family Concert and Instrument Petting Zoo "Country Christmas" at the Morton Museum of Collierville History.

That same evening the orchestra will perform at the Germantown Performing Arts Center with Orion Weiss.

