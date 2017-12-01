Reports: Ole Miss receives bowl ban, four years probation for NCAA violations
OXFORD, Miss. — The University of Mississippi has received a ruling from the NCAA on 15 Level I violations.
Multiple news outlets are reporting the school was given a two-year bowl ban, four years probation and a fine of nearly $180,000. They will also lose 13 scholarships for three years.
In addition, SB Nation is reporting every coach named in the NCAA’s investigation has received a show-cause.
According to ESPN, a show-cause means that any school wishing to hire that coach must appear before the infractions committee
The NCAA released the ruling Friday.
34.366495 -89.519248