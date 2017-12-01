× Reports: Ole Miss receives bowl ban, four years probation for NCAA violations

OXFORD, Miss. — The University of Mississippi has received a ruling from the NCAA on 15 Level I violations.

Multiple news outlets are reporting the school was given a two-year bowl ban, four years probation and a fine of nearly $180,000. They will also lose 13 scholarships for three years.

In addition, SB Nation is reporting every coach named in the NCAA’s investigation has received a show-cause.

According to ESPN, a show-cause means that any school wishing to hire that coach must appear before the infractions committee

The NCAA released the ruling Friday.

Sounds like NCAA included this year so bowl ban is over after next season. Severe scholarship restrictions for three years. Question now is how many players transfer? https://t.co/B2Df30TooL — glenn carver (@GCarver_WREG3) December 1, 2017

This is bad for the Rebels https://t.co/6w4KeGPwvb — Mike Ceide (@MCeide_WREG3) December 1, 2017