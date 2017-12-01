Memphians step up to help a family visiting for St. Jude marathon who had their luggage stolen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn —A family facing heartache rescued by the bluff city.

"Although there's so much bad in the world, there's some really good people we are just grateful. Grateful," Sarah Halter said.

A member of a texan family who is here to run the St. Jude Marathon for their relative Austyn Halter.

Austyn underwent treatment at St. Jude until August. When she lost her fight to leukemia.

Austyn was just four years old.

"She loved memphis just as much as we did," Halter said.

They got in Thursday late afternoon and grabbed a bite at gus's downtown.

They came outside to their car window bashed in and all their luggage, running gear camera full of Austyn's pictures.

Everything gone.

"The past four months have been miserable and this was the only thing would have brought me any sort of joy," Halter said. "It's just ruined."

Until Memphis stepped in.

"It started with St. Jude. they offered to have our car towed and kept it in a safe place for us over night," Rachel Olson, Austyn's aunt, said.

After that the phones kept ringing strangers wanting to donate t-shirt companies and stores offering running shoes and gear.

"My heart just broke for them," Ashley Goddard-Tucker, of the Goddard Foundation, said.

The Goddard Foundation out of cordova is even putting up a reward.

"A thousand dollars reward for the return of their belongings," Goddard-Tucker said.

"We have been taken care of. we just appreciate it,"They are amazing amazing amazing! " >

The family says they're full of gratitude.

Overwhelmed by the support.

They say this will help them through the race an emotional time just last year, austyn was cheering on the runners.

"We are going to make her proud and make her proud. We are austyn strong," Olson said.