Man faces charges in a break-in of ex-girlfriend’s home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police called to this house twice in the last two days after the women who live here says her ex-boyfriend broke inside and threatened her and her children.

Larry Hardaway has lived in the Glenview area for more than 30 years and says, for the most part, it's a charming and quiet neighborhood.

"Well it's an old neighborhood I think it has been made a historical district 28 and it's a good neighborhood," Hardaway said.

That's why he was surprised to hear about the disturbance at this home just a few doors away.

"I had hadn't heard anything about that, " Hardaway said.

The woman who lives here said Wednesday her ex-boyfriend began banging on her windows demanding to get inside and eventually forced his way in through this window.

She told officers Silkey Harris was armed with an iron rod and threatened to hurt her and her two teenage children before leaving with her car keys.

She says the next days she left her home and returned to find Harris removing furniture from the house.

Police say Harris went through the same window to get back inside.

"I hate to hear that," Hardaway said.

No one was at the home Friday.

Neighbors say they are just glad no one hurt.