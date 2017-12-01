× Michael Flynn scheduled to plead guilty to lying to FBI

WASHINGTON — Special counsel Robert Mueller has charged former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn with “willfully and knowingly” making “false, fictitious and fraudulent statements” to the FBI regarding conversations with Russia’s ambassador.

According to CBS News, Flynn turned himself in to the FBI Friday morning. He was processed, charged and sent to federal court. A plea hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. CT. The Justice Department announced Friday that the hearing will take place before U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras at a D.C. federal courthouse.

He is expected to plead guilty.

Prosecutors said Flynn falsely stated to the FBI that he had not discussed sanctions with the then-Russian ambassador to the United States.

Flynn is the first Trump administration official and the fourth connected to the campaign to be charged as part of Mueller’s investigation into possible collusion between the Russian government and members of President Trump’s team, as well as potential obstruction of justice and financial crimes.

President Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his deputy Rick Gates were indicted last month; they pleaded not guilty. Foreign Policy Adviser George Papadopoulos pleaded guilty for making a false statement to the FBI over contacts with officials connected to the Russian government.

The charge against Flynn is the first in Mueller’s probe that have reached someone in the Trump White House and is the latest sign that the special counsel investigation is intensifying.