Caught on Camera: Package thief captured by nanny

EVERETT, Wa. — Kate Anderson, a nanny, was inside her employer’s Washington home when an Amazon delivery arrived at the house.

“There’s the driver. You see him drop off the package.”

Ten minutes later, a car rolls up to the home and a woman gets out.

“I saw her bending and picking it up, and they get a lot of packages. And knew I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s taking that.’ And so I just took off after her to be honest,” she said.

The camera catches this incredible sequence of events.

“Hey, what the *beep* are you doing?”

“Hey you *beep* piece of *beep*. What are you trying to steal?”

“Get off me!

With the getaway car gone, Anderson restrains the suspect and shouts to someone walking by.

“Call the police. She just stole something from my house.”

“I didn’t do anything.”

“Yes you did.”

“No I didn’t.”

At one point, the suspect tries to run away again.

“I am not letting you go.”

“Stop! Stop!”

About eight minutes later, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s deputies arrive and arrest the woman. She was identified as 29-year-old Rhieanna Schindler.

Deputies said Schindler had several outstanding warrants and has been arrested more than 20 times since 2010.