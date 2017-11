× Tractor trailer crash near I-55 bridge halts southbound traffic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An accident involving a tractor trailer has blocked all the southbound lanes near the I-55 bridge.

According to TDOT, the vehicle jack-knifed near Metal Museum Drive or Exit 12-A around 4 a.m. Thursday.

The accident has caused traffic to come to a complete stop on the bridge all the way back to the Bridgeport Road exit in Arkansas.

