TN fugitive with MPD gear accused of impersonating officer, drug fraud

LOGAN, W.V. — A Tennessee fugitive is back behind bars after he was allegedly caught impersonating a police officer in West Virginia.

Authorities in Logan confirmed Terry Vickers arrived at a local hospital seeking treatment for an injury he said was sustained while trying to take a criminal into custody. Hospital staff said the suspect was dressed in a police uniform complete with a tactical vest and a Fugitive Task Force K9 Unit patch.

Despite having a name tag on his shirt that identified him as Lieutenant Terry Vickers, the suspect was somehow able to give the staff a different name and birth date in order to obtain the pain medication Norco 7.5.

After getting what he wanted, Vickers allegedly left the hospital, but was eventually pulled over by an officer after the hospital realized what had happened.

The arresting officer discovered both the vest and task force patch inside his car along with a police jacket from the Memphis Police Department. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed Vickers does not work for any law enforcement agency.

Further investigation revealed Vickers was wanted in Tennessee for two counts of criminal impersonation, obtaining a prescription drug by fraud and and criminal attempt to obtain a prescription drug by fraud. WREG has not been able to determine which law enforcement agency issued an arrest warrant for Vickers.

He was charged with DUI first controlled substance, obstructing an officer, impersonating a police officer, obtaining a prescription drug by fraud, as well as being a fugitive from justice.

It’s unclear when he will extradited back to Tennessee.