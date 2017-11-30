× Three suspects at large after fatal Parkway Village shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating after another shooting claimed a man’s life.

According to police, they responded to the 4800 block of Teal Avenue around 10 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a shots fired call.

The victim was reportedly walking up to a home in the area when he was shot. Three suspects were seen by witnesses fleeing the scene in a small vehicle.

The male victim was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition, but didn’t make it.

Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you have any additional information.