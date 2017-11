× Records: Man facing 200+ counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been charged with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to information provided by the Shelby County Jail system, Terence Gatlin was arrested Wednesday and is facing some 200 charges in connection to the case.

Specific details about the crime have not been released.

