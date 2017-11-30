× Police arrests Forrest City couple for possession of drugs, firearm

FORREST CITY, Ark. — The Forrest City Police Department arrested a couple Wednesday, Nov. 29 for the charges of possession of a controlled substance and felony possession of a firearm.

Officers found out about the couple after detectives received numerous complaints that narcotic sales were taking place in the home of Shantell and Darrell Walker, a convicted felon, on the 60 block of Grobmyer Circle.

There were also multiple reports of an AK-47 being inside of the Forrest City residence.

After entering the couple’s home Wednesday night, officers discovered the AK-47 as well as the controlled substance.

The Forrest City Police Department’s response team lead the investigation.

Shantell Walker was charged with possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, a misdemeanor. Darrell Walker was charged with felony possession of a firearm of a Class B Felony.