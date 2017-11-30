× Midtown woman warns neighbors after allegedly seeing man expose himself

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Midtown resident is disturbed after reporting that she saw a man expose himself while trying to help him with directions.

The woman posted on the app Nextdoor, that she was returning to her home after taking a morning walk when a man drove up to her home and asked for her how he could get to Union Avenue.

After the woman began to approach his vehicle, she says that she saw what appeared to be him masturbating. She also says that the man was holding up his cellphone as if he was recording a video of her.

The victim describes the man’s car as a white Sedan with tinted windows.

She issued a warning to her neighbors to be careful when walking by themselves and stated that she briefly spoke with the Memphis Police Department about the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this story as more information becomes available.