Memphis Police investigating altercation at Fairley High School

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department was called to Fairley High School Wednesday afternoon after it was reported that someone possibly had a gun on campus.

WREG arrived to the scene and saw no commotion.

Green Dot Public Schools released a statement saying that there was no gun at the school and the school was not on lock down.

“There was an altercation on Hodge after school. There were some adults in a car having an altercation with some other adults on the street, and someone reported seeing a gun,” said a spokesperson for Green Dot Public Schools.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update you as soon as more information becomes available.