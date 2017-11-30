× Man injured in Helena-West Helena shooting recovering in Memphis hospital

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark — Police were called to the area of York Avenue and Beach Street around 1 p.m Wednesday afternoon.

Officers located 30-year-old Jimmy Lee Ross lying on the ground with injuries from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was later transported to Regional Medical Center in Memphis.

Police are looking for two suspects in connection to the shooting. Authorities believe the suspects were riding in a green Nissan Maxima.

Officer stated that there was another possible drive-by shooting in the same area yesterday, but there were no reported injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update you on this story as more information becomes available.