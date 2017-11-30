× CONFIRMED: Former Collierville band director accused of stealing $133k found dead

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Earle Farrell, with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, has confirmed that Jason Seek was found dead in his home by his wife, Thursday night.

According to the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office, Jason Seek stole more than $133,000 from the Collierville Middle School band over a five-year period.

WREG reported that Seek, a former Mid-South band director, was arrested Nov. 22 for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from the band booster club.

He was also accused of creating fake bank account statements and submitting a false report to the school in order to cover up his scheme.

The former band director reportedly admitted what he’d done to investigators and resigned in April 2017.