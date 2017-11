Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The holiday shopping season is here and if you're looking for gifts with a Memphis flavor Choose 901 has the answer.

They're hosting their fourth annual Holiday Pop Up Shop Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Crosstown Concourse.

Nina Dowell from Choose901 join talked about the event on Live at 9.