× Captured: Search for Marshall County homicide suspect over

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — A 17-year-old wanted in connection to a Marshall County homicide has been captured.

WREG has confirmed Antonio Sims Jr. was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals Thursday morning and was taken back to Marshall County where he is expected to remain behind bars without bond.

Sims was out on bond for the May 2017 homicide of a Holly Springs man. When he was released, Sims was ordered to wear an ankle monitor, but three days ago he was able to get it off and fled the area

The search for Sims began after police say he took off his ankle monitor three days ago. He was briefly spotted in Holly Springs on Wednesday, but ultimately escaped capture.

In addition to trying to evade authorities, Holly Springs Police Chief Dwight Harris told WREG authorities believe Sims may have helped fellow inmate Antoine Adams escape from jail a few weeks ago.

Both the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department and the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department participated in the search.