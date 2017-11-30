× Applebee’s has $1 Long Island ice tea every day in December

GLENDALE, Cali. — Applebee’s Nieghborhood Grill and bar will offer the Long Island ice tea cocktail for $1, which they call the ‘Dollar L.I.T.’ every day in December.

$1 Long Island Iced Tea's @Applebees for the month of December?! It's the gift that keeps on giving!🍹🎅🏼 — Victoria Mikulec (@VictoriaMikulec) November 29, 2017

According to the restaurant “the fan-favorite cocktail is made with a delicious new mix of vodka, rum, gin, tequila, triple sec and sweet & sour mix with a splash of cola.”

“The Dollar L.I.T. is kind to your pocket book and a great drink to share with old friends and new ones this holiday season,” Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s said.

You can get the ‘Dollar L.I.T.’ starting December 1.