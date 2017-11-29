× Victim identified in North Memphis shooting that left one dead, another injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The victim who was killed in the shooting has been positively identified as Markell Watkins.

Two men were shot, one fatally, after an apparent disagreement in North Memphis on Tuesday afternoon.

Memphis Police say it happened just before 2 p.m. at Looney and Montgomery.

Both victims were taken by private vehicle to Regional One Hospital, where one of them died.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Police say the male suspect fled the scene in a white truck with rims. Call 528-CASH with any tips.