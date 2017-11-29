Trailblazer, family recounts emotional Miss USA pageant

MINNEAPOLIS, Mn. — Days after making history, this trailblazer is still beaming.

“Iwas loving it, I was loving it. I love pageants, USA was so fun.”

Mikayla Holmgren is the first woman with Down syndrome to compete in any Miss USA pageant. She hopes her message that true beauty begins on the inside spreads.

“I have special needs and it’s really important. And it’s really in yourself, like dream big without limits,” she said.

Holmgren made everyone smile as she authentically walked and waved in her evening gown. And there wasn’t a dry eye when her mom joined her on stage while a letter was read honoring Holmgren with the “Spirit of Miss USA” award.

“There is nothing normal about you and why be normal when you can be great.”

“Happy tears because my parents so proud of me,” she said.

Her mother Sandi Holmgren said she couldn’t be prouder.

“That just moves a mama’s heart to see that she was loved so much during this pageant.”

“Before she went out on stage that night she texted me. She said I’m thankful I’m on stage tonight, I will be the awareness that people need,'” she added.

Holmgren proudly took home both the “Spirit of Miss USA” award and the “Director’s Award”.