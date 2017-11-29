× Surveillance images of Family Dollar armed robbers released

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are now wanted by police following an armed robbery at a local Family Dollar store.

Surveillance cameras were rolling Monday evening as two suspects approached the business located in the 9100 block of Highway 64. As one stood by the door, the other entered and demanded cash from the register.

Authorities said that suspect was armed with a black semi-automatic handgun.

After obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash, the pair took off running westbound.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.