Stores are selling $1,000 upside down Christmas trees

NEW YORK — Christmas may be about traditions, but some stores are flipping things around. They're selling upside down Christmas trees.

Home Depot, Target, Walmart, Kohls and Bed Bath & Beyond all have the them for sale. Some of the upside down trees are already sold out.

Upside down trees retail from $150-$1,000.

This isn't the first time the topsy-turvy trees have been fashionable. Home decorating website The Spruce says the tradition of "hanging a Christmas tree upside down from the ceiling is an old one in Central and Eastern Europe."

It may be an old tradition, but many people are confused.

The upside-down Christmas tree is exactly why I don't bother to keep up with trends - it looks ridiculous 🙃 pic.twitter.com/6ALgFhVmul — emily hill (@itsemilyhill) November 27, 2017

Others were confused by the price.

I have a lot of questions. Why is Target selling an upside down Christmas tree? Why is it nearly $1000? Is this a Stranger Things joke that I’m missing? Someone help. pic.twitter.com/ZA33y1WKyC — ʝєииα✨ (@schaferwafer) November 21, 2017