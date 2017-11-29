× NBC fires Matt Lauer after complaint about ‘inappropriate sexual behavior’

NEW YORK — Matt Lauer was fired from NBC News on Wednesday after an employee filed a complaint about “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace,” the network announced.

Savannah Guthrie made the announcement at the top of the “Today” show.

Guthrie said she was informed just moments before going on the air.

“This is a sad morning at ‘Today’ and NBC News,” she said. “As I’m sure you can understand, we are devastated. I’m heartbroken for Matt. He is my dear, dear colleague.”

Guthrie also said she was heartbroken for the woman who accused Lauer of misconduct, noting “it’s long overdue” that women feel comfortable coming forward against abusive men.

Hoda Kotb, on the set with Guthrie, said she has known Lauer for years and “loved him as a friend and a colleague.”

“It’s hard to reconcile the man who walks in everyday” with the person who was identified in the complaint.

NBC News chairman Andrew Lack released a memo to network staff that stated in part, “While it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over twenty years he’s been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.”

Specific details about the alleged conduct have not been released nor has the colleague who filed the complaint been identified.

Full Andy Lack memo on Matt Lauer: pic.twitter.com/RU6Br7vaZZ — Hadas Gold (@Hadas_Gold) November 29, 2017