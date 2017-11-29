× Report: Holly Springs schools on lock down after suspect goes missing

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — WREG has learned that all schools in Holly Springs are on lock down this afternoon after a suspect went missing.

According to Desoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco, the schools were put on lock down after a suspect, who was charged in a homicide, took off his ankle monitoring bracelet and disappeared in the area.

Sources told WREG that the suspect is Antonio Sims Jr.

Sheriff Rasco says Desoto County Sheriff’s arrived in Holly Springs a short time ago and are searching for the suspect in wooded areas.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department says they are searching the area behind a primary school in Holly Springs.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.