Police: Young woman kidnapped while heading to store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for a young woman who was reportedly kidnapped on her way to the grocery store.

Malynda Townsend left her home in the 1900 block of Asa Drive Tuesday afternoon and never returned.

According to the Memphis Police Department, the 18-year-old called an unidentified individual and said she had been snatched.

It’s believed the suspect who grabbed her was driving a red Cadillac CTS with Texas tags.

Townsend is described as being 5’6″ and100 pounds. She was last seen wearing black glasses with mint green handles, a black and white sweater, black tights and brown snow boots.

If you see her, call the Memphis Police Department at (901) 545-2677.