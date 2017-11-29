× Police searching for suspect in Circle K robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is looking for a suspect the Nov. 22 robbery of a Circle K located on the 4000 block of Austin Peay Highway in Raleigh.

According to the report, authorities responded to the call around 1:18 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers were told that a suspect had entered the business, grabbed the clerk and demanded that she open the register.

The suspect proceeded to take money from the register as well as a large amount of cigarettes.

The robber then left the scene in a black Cadillac Escalade SUV.

No suspects have been arrested yet.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.