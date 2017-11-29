× Two injured in North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting near Brown Avenue and North Claybrook Street in North Memphis.

According to the report, officers responded to the shooting call on the 1000 block of North Claybrook Street where they found a woman who had been injured by apparent gun shot wounds.

A male victim was also injured injured in the shooting.

Both victims were transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. The male victim was transported to the hospital in a private car.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this story as more information becomes available.