Armed fight broken up across street from police station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say they detained two people after an armed fight on E.H. Crump Boulevard on Wednesday morning — and the whole thing happened within a few feet of the police station.

Several officers and an ambulance responded to a shopping center at the corner of Crump and Dudley around 8:30 a.m. Police said they saw two people fighting and one of them was armed.

It might have been easy to spot because the scene is just across the street from the Crump police precinct office.

Charles Revels, who owns a liquor store on Crump, said one of his regular customers ran into his store, dropped a gun in the chute underneath a bulletproof glass window and asked him to hold the weapon for him.

Then, he walked outside and was arrested.

Police say no injuries were reported.