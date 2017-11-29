× Marshall County homicide suspect on the loose after taking off ankle monitor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are looking for Antonio Sims Jr. after police say he took off his court ordered ankle monitor and went missing Wednesday afternoon.

17-year-old Sims was out on bond for the May 2017 homicide of a Holly Springs, MS man when he took off.

Holly Springs Police Chief Dwight Harris told WREG that authorities believe Sims had something to do with helping fellow inmate Antoine Adams escape from the Marshall County Jail a few weeks ago.

Schools in Holly Springs were locked down Wednesday afternoon so that police could search for Sims in the area.

Authorities confirmed that Sims was seen in the area prior to him taking off his ankle monitor.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update you as more information becomes available.