MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Andrew Lloyd Weber's The Phantom of the Opera is once again returning to Memphis and the Orpheum Theatre.

The new production opens Wednesday, November 29 and runs until December 10.

Whether it is your first time seeing the musical or your tenth, you don't want to miss it because of some new twists in this tour.

Emma Grisley and Jordan Craig stopped by to talk about the show and perform a number for us from the show.