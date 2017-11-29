× Industrial explosion rocks Arlington plant

ARLINGTON, Tenn. — An explosion at an industrial facility in Arlington on Wednesday morning was powerful enough to blow down doors and take chunks out of walls.

No one was injured in the blast at Plasma Coatings, but all 40 employees had to be evacuated.

Around 8 a.m., a piece of equipment of equipment overheated in an industrial oven and by the time employees noticed, it was too late to fix the problem.

Seven minutes later, the equipment exploded, sending a metal pipe shooting through a wall. The pipe landed about 80 feet from the building.

Once on the scene, Arlington firefighters got the blaze under control in less than 10 minutes.