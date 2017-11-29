Downtown church rises again after 2006 fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A historic downtown landmark has almost risen from the ashes of a fire that destroyed its building, but not its soul, more than a decade ago.
The sanctuary of First United Methodist Church at Poplar and Second burned in a fire that swept through north downtown in Oct. 2006. But the congregation, which dates to 1826, decided to stay put.
A steel skeleton of a building has stood at the corner for years. Construction work finally began in April and is now about 70 percent complete, said Don Sloan with contractor Chris Woods Construction.
A new steeple will arrive in about a month and in a couple of weeks, workers will install a decorative limestone main entry that was salvaged from the 1893 structure. Bricks and windows are going up now.
Sloan said the tight streets and traffic downtown have made construction a bit of a challenge, but he expects the building to be complete by late January.
After that, the church will launch a “very aggressive” fundraising campaign to finish its interior, Sloan said.
Total costs are pegged at $4.1 million.
Photo Gallery