Downtown church rises again after 2006 fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A historic downtown landmark has almost risen from the ashes of a fire that destroyed its building, but not its soul, more than a decade ago.

The sanctuary of First United Methodist Church at Poplar and Second burned in a fire that swept through north downtown in Oct. 2006. But the congregation, which dates to 1826, decided to stay put.

A steel skeleton of a building has stood at the corner for years. Construction work finally began in April and is now about 70 percent complete, said Don Sloan with contractor Chris Woods Construction.

A new steeple will arrive in about a month and in a couple of weeks, workers will install a decorative limestone main entry that was salvaged from the 1893 structure. Bricks and windows are going up now.

Sloan said the tight streets and traffic downtown have made construction a bit of a challenge, but he expects the building to be complete by late January.

After that, the church will launch a “very aggressive” fundraising campaign to finish its interior, Sloan said.

Total costs are pegged at $4.1 million.