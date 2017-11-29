× American Airlines pilot scheduling glitch could impact holiday travel

NEW YORK — If you’re traveling with American Airlines this holiday season, you might want to keep an eye on your flight because it might just get canceled.

According to Bloomberg, too many pilots were granted time off during the month of December. The Allied Pilots Association, the union that represents over 15,000 American Airlines pilots, sent a message to its members on Tuesday:

“On Friday, management disclosed a failure within the pilot schedule bidding system. As a result, thousands of flights currently do not have pilots assigned to fly them during the upcoming critical holiday period. Today, management issued an update detailing the “significant holes” in the operation and unilaterally invoked a solution for crewing affected flights.”

According to Bloomberg, the airline is offering pilots 150 percent of their hourly wage to cover the impacted flights.

CBS’s Dallas station reported the company is working to get the situation fixed.