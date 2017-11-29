× 9 Tigers named All-Conference with 6 tabbed as 1st team all-AAC

MEMPHIS – The University of Memphis football team placed nine total players on the American Athletic Conference all-league teams and two Tigers claimed individual awards, the league office announced Wednesday.

Redshirt sophomore Tony Pollard was named the conference’s Special Teams Player of the Year for the second-consecutive season, marking the fifth straight season a Tiger has grabbed AAC Special Teams Player of the Year honors. Pollard and senior linebacker Genard Avery were repeat first-team honorees in the vote of the league coaches and were joined on the first team by seniors Riley Ferguson, Anthony Miller, Gabe Kuhn and junior Trevon Tate.

Freshman defensive back TJ Carter was named the league’s Rookie of the Year and garnered second-team honors along with teammates Darrell Henderson and Joey Magnifico.

Memphis matches the record six All-American Athletic Conference first team selections from the 2014 season. The Tigers fell just short of the 2014 team’s 10 total all-conference honorees.