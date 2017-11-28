Woolino baby pajama set, ALDI Chocolatey Chip Protein Meal Bars recalled

WASHINGTON — Federal agencies have issued a recall notice for two products that very well may be in some Mid-South homes.

Woolino is recalling more than 4,000 pajama sets after it was discovered they don’t meet federal flammability standards.

The recall involves children’s 100 percent merino wool one-piece, long-sleeve, footed pajamas that were sold online at Amazon and Zulily as well as other retailers.

Anyone who has a pair should immediately discontinue use and call the company to get a refund.

Woolino can be reached at 844-882-8080.

Leclerc Foods has also initiated a recall for their Fit & Active Chocolatey Chip Protein Meal Bars after a customer discovered a plastic piece inside the product, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

The bars as sold in ALDI stores in 21 states including Tennessee.

Only products that have a “best by” date of May 24, 2018 are affected by this recall.

For additional help, call 1-800-463-6144.