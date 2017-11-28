× Two people injured in Lamar Ave. shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD detectives are looking for a suspect following a double shooting in the Airport area overnight.

Police say two shooting victims showed up at a Marathon gas station at Lamar Ave. and Pearson Rd. around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The victims told police that they’d been shot by a man who drove away in a silver, four-door sedan.

Both victims were taken to the Regional Medical Center — but so far, police haven’t released any details about how they are doing.

Police are asking anyone with information on this shooting to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.