× Twenty arrested for allegedly using fake IDs at Memphis employer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —The Tennessee Highway Patrol has arrested 20 people who are accused of presenting fraudulent identification documents in an attempt to become employed at Expeditors International in Memphis.

THP’s Criminal Investigative Division reports that the suspects used fake permanent resident cars, social security cards and fake Tennessee driver’s licenses to try and gain employment.

“Identity theft has become a huge problem across the country,” said THP Colonel Tracy Trott. “The Tennessee Highway Patrol has dedicated a unit to investigate these types of fraudulent crimes in Tennessee.”

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this story as more information becomes available.