Suspects open fire during Popeye’s Chicken robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local restaurant became a crime scene after two armed suspect rushed in and opened fire during a robbery.

The incident happened Monday evening at the Popeye’s Chicken in the 6500 block of Winchester Road.

The two men rushed the store armed with handguns and made a beeline for the register and a back office. They took an undetermined amount of cash and then fled the scene in a burgundy, four-door vehicle that resembled a Pontiac Sunfire.

Thankfully no one was hurt.

Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you can help.