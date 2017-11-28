Suspects open fire during Popeye’s Chicken robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local restaurant became a crime scene after two armed suspect rushed in and opened fire during a robbery.
The incident happened Monday evening at the Popeye’s Chicken in the 6500 block of Winchester Road.
The two men rushed the store armed with handguns and made a beeline for the register and a back office. They took an undetermined amount of cash and then fled the scene in a burgundy, four-door vehicle that resembled a Pontiac Sunfire.
Thankfully no one was hurt.
Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you can help.
35.149534 -90.048980