× Shelby County School Board declines to make changes to grade floors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County School Board decided not to make changes to the controversial grading practice – known as the grade floor.

The School Board discussed the matter at a meeting Tuesday evening.

The practice allows schools to give failing students a higher grade than they earned.

Chairwoman Shaunte Avant says the item has been put to bed, and there will not be any changes made to the policy.

“We discussed in committee that this is a national policy. That this happens all across the country and definitely with in our state,” said Chairwoman Avant. “Our schools try to provide an opportunity for students to make upgrades when they have failing grades, so they put in supports to support those students.”

The Chairwoman said the grading policy has been around for quite a while now.

“It isn’t something that’s new to Shelby County. It isn’t something new to another district across the state or across the country.”

Chairwoman Avant says she spoke to principals and teachers, and they have decided that the principal should have the last say on what the grade floor should be for that particular school.

Under current SCS policy, each school can set its own grade floor.

Last month, WREG told you about the grade floor at Kingsbury High School — which was set at 65 — meaning no student could make below that grade.

Teachers were reportedly sent an email from Assistant Principal Nora Jones asking them to fill in missing grades for students. It goes on to state, “The grade floor at Kingsbury HS is 65. If you issued grades below a 65, please correct this also.”

The teacher who made WREG aware of the grade floor policy was afraid to go on camera, but expressed concern saying this means teachers have to give a student a 65 even if that student didn’t show up to class.