× Semi carrying soy beans jack-knifed on 385 causing major delays

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A semi that jack-knifed at Ridgeway Road on 385 has caused major traffic delays.

Westbound traffic is affected with left lane blocked, Tennesse Department of Transportation reports.

TDOT says the accident happening at 8:14 am.

TDOT is currently working on the clearing the accident and expects it to be done around 2:30 pm.

Eastbound traffic is affected with no delays