Second Oak Court Mall suspect arrested by authorities

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A second suspect accused of waving a gun and streaming the entire incident at the Oak Court Mall on Facebook has been taken into custody.

Tracy Woodall was arrested early Tuesday morning and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon.

Woodall, Terrance Jones, Artavius Lipsey and Jaelen Bell were accused of recklessly waving guns and flashing gang signs as they walked around the mall. The entire incident was streaming live on Facebook.

Several days after the incident, Jones was taken into custody.

Two of the young men in the video have outstanding warrants for their arrests.

Woodall is wanted for domestic assault, violating bail and failure to appear.Records show he pulled out a gun earlier this year and threatened to kill a family member and his girlfriend.

Lipsey was arrested earlier this year for stealing a car. He’s currently wanted on warrants for domestic assault and failure to appear as well.

Bell has been arrested for carjacking, theft, evading arrest and reckless endangerment in the past

Authorities said Lipsey and Bell are still at large.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.