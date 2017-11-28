× Police: Suspect wanted in Dollar General armed robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for a suspect in the armed robbery of a Dollar General on 2200 block of Lamar Avenue.

Officers responded to the robbery on Sunday, Nov. 26. Upon arrival, officers were told that a man entered the store and proceed to rob the business at gunpoint.

According to the report, the suspect took the cash box, and then fled the scene on foot.

No arrests have been made at this point.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

All calls are confidential.