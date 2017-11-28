× Police searching for person of interest in Whitehaven homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for a person of interest in a deadly shooting at the Brothers Grocery on 1100 block of Winfield Street.

Police responded to the shooting on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

The victim was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.