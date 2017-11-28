× Police: Man shot at Fox Meadows apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition.

Officers responded to a shooting call at on the 2300 block of Los Gatos near Mount Moriah and Clark Place.

Upon arrival, officers located a man who had been injured from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update you when more information becomes available.